Hulu signs deal with Disney for movie streaming rights

Disney movies are coming to a Hulu subscription near you.

The video-on-demand service signed a multiyear agreement with Walt Disney Studios for streaming rights to more than 50 Disney titles, including "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Mulan," "Sister Act" and "Air Bud." The movies are available Tuesday.

"The Disney brand is synonymous with beloved movies that the whole family can enjoy," Craig Erwich, senior vice president and head of content at Hulu, said in a release. "Expanding our offering of top-rated kids and family programming has been a top priority for us, and we know viewers will love watching these films over and over again on our service."

Hulu — which is owned by The Walt Disney Co., 21st Century Fox, Comcast and Time Warner — previously was the home to other Disney content including Disney Channel original movies. Hulu also announced in November that it would include Disney/ABC television and ESPN content in its upcoming over-the-top streaming service in 2017, which will not require a cable subscription to watch paid TV content.

While some of the theatrical titles in this new deal will be exclusive to Hulu, others are available on other services. Netflix also signed a deal in May for streaming rights to Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar movies.



Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.

