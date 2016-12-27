Whether it's the wrong color, size or style — or just plain ugly — more than half of Americans say they don't like at least one of the gifts they get during the holidays.

And at about $31 a present, on average, that adds up. Altogether, Americans waste more than $9.5 billion on unwanted gifts every year, according to a report by finder.com. The personal finance site surveyed more than 2,000 adults in November.

Most unwanted presents are clothing and accessories, followed by household items, cosmetics and fragrances, and books.