It won't happen overnight, but the signs of a shift in the market are already apparent, with dividend-paying utilities and consumer staple stocks falling in the last several months while the broader market has continued to go up.



Shares in consumer products manufacturer Kimberly Clark, for example, are down 12 percent since the beginning of September while the S&P 500 Index is up almost 7 percent. That fall wipes out the stock's current 3.2 percent dividend yield and then some. Other consumer staples such as Clorox, Kraft Heinz and Proctor & Gamble — all popular alternatives to high quality bonds — have also begun to fall.

"If the staples continue to sell off, that will be a place to find value," said Ghodsi, who has been shifting money to the energy sector since early September. "But I wouldn't buy them right now."

The consumer staples could be a harbinger of a broader shakeout to come among high-dividend-paying companies. High-yield dividend stocks are even more sensitive to rising interest rates. Usually defined as stocks paying out at least 100 basis points more than the 10 year Treasury bond yield (roughly 3.5 percent or more), stock prices for these companies — particularly the lower quality stocks — could be vulnerable if rates continue to rise rapidly.