Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are flat. Today we get the Case Shiller home price index and consumer confidence numbers.

OIL/ENERGY



-U.S. crude prices are flat and at the $53 a barrel level. Gasoline prices are at $2.28 a gallon, national average. That's four cents a gallon more than a week ago today.



TRUMP TRANSITION



-President-elect Trump is continuing his Twitter attacks on the United Nations after the U.N.vote denouncing Israel. He and the Republican Congress could punish the U.N. in several financial ways once he's president.