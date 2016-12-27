Russia officials reportedly admit for the first time to widespread Olympic doping

After years of denials dating back to the 2014 Winter Olympics, Russian officials are for the first time conceding to a far-reaching doping operation that implicated scores of Russian athletes, The New York Times reported Tuesday.



The acting director general of Russia's national anti-doping agency described it as "an institutional conspiracy," the newspaper reported.

The report goes on to detail how a lab director tampered with urine samples at the Olympics and provided cocktails of performance-enhancing drugs. The "conspiracy" reached as far as the Federal Security Service — a successor to the K.G.B. — and a deputy sports minister who ordered cover-ups for years.

Despite a detailed confession by the nation's former anti-doping lab chief in a New York Times article last May, Russian sports officials had continued to deny the doping operation.

Read the full report from The New York Times here.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.