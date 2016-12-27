    Fast Money

    Traders pick stocks after Nasdaq hits fresh all-time high, Dow inches toward 20K

    An employee inspects semiconductor chips.
    Stocks to buy into DOW 20k: 4 trades   

    The "Fast Money" traders debated how to position their portfolios as the Dow Jones industrial average ticked higher on Tuesday.

    Trader Pete Najarian said he's still watching the sectors that are continuing to push the market higher, like financials and technology, especially the semiconductors. He said that the valuations in the tech sector are "not stretched," even though the tech-heavy Nasdaq hit a fresh all-time high on Tuesday. Najarian argued that these stocks could actually help the Dow get over the 20,000 level.

    Trader Brian Kelly said that General Electric has really underperformed the rest of the benchmark index. He said that stock is poised to gain from the Trump administration's proposed infrastructure spending.


    Disclosures:

    PETE NAJARIAN

    Pete Najarian is long calls: AKS, AAPL, BLL, BVN, BZH, CCL, CNX, DISH, ETP, GDX,GILD, HA, KMB, LVS, MT, NEM, P, RIO, STX, TLT, TV, XLF, WLC. He is long stock: AAPL, BAC, BLL, DIS, DISCA, GE, GILD, HD, INTC, JWN,KMI, KMIA, KO, LVS, MRK, MSFT, PEP, PFE, XLNX. Najarian is short GGP, PJC.

    BRIAN KELLY

    Brian Kelly is long TLT, US dollar, UUP, U.S. 10-year Treasury notes and Bitcoin. He is short the euro, Australian dollar and British pound.

    TIM SEYMOUR

    Tim Seymour is long ABX, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD,MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VZ, XOM, short: EEM, SPY, XRT. His firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EEM, EWZ, F, KO, MCD, MPEL, NKE, PEP, PF, TCEHY, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO, short EWG, HYG, IWM.

