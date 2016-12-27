Trump picks former Bush aide Bossert as homeland security advisor

Donald Trump on Tuesday chose former George W. Bush aide Thomas Bossert as a top homeland security advisor.

Bossert will serve as assistant to the president for homeland security and counterterrorism, the transition team announced. The position was previously held by a deputy national security advisor but will be independent of that group in Trump's administration.

The transition team said Bossert will focus on "domestic and transnational security priorities" while controversial retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn will address "international security challenges" as national security advisor. It is unclear exactly how their duties will break down, but the transition team said Bossert's job will include a focus on cybersecurity.

"Tom brings enormous depth and breadth of knowledge and experience to protecting the homeland to our senior White House team," Trump said in a statement. "He has a handle on the complexity of homeland security, counterterrorism, and cybersecurity challenges. He will be an invaluable asset to our Administration."



Bossert was a deputy homeland security advisor to President Bush. Most recently, he has been president of Civil Defense Solutions, a risk management consulting firm.

He is also a cybersecurity risk fellow at the Atlantic Council, a think tank.