Futures point to higher open on Wall Street, as investors eye Dow's 20,000 mark, data

On the data front, the S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, which measures all nine U.S. census divisions, was up 5.6 percent in October from the previous year, extending a new high from the previous month.

Consumer confidence is expected at 10.00 a.m. ET.

In addition, the Richmond Fed survey is to be released around 10.00 a.m. ET, followed by the Dallas Fed survey, at 10.30 a.m. ET.

In oil markets, WTI and Brent crude futures posted small gains early on Tuesday, in light of the pre-New Year holiday trading, hovering around $53.30 per barrel and $55.30 respectively.

After a long holiday weekend, European stocks eked out slight gains on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile Asia-Pacific indexes closed mostly mixed overnight, despite positive China data.



Prior to the Christmas break, U.S. indexes ended their previous session flat, after the Dow failed to reach the 20,000 mark. U.S. markets were closed on Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday.