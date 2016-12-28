After-hours buzz: MYL, S, TWTR & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Wednesday:

Shares of Mylan ticked higher by about 2 percent in extended trade Wednesday. The pharmaceutical company announced the launch of a generic drug version of Zovia. The product — Ethynodiol Diacetate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets — is intended for use by women to prevent pregnancy. Mylan has more than 240 drugs pending FDA approval.

Sprint shares turned lower in choppy trade after President-elect Donald Trump spoke to reporter from his Mar-A-Lago property. He said the telecommunications company will bring 5,000 jobs back to the U.S. He also said a new company known as OneWeb will be hiring 3,000 people. It was unclear whether this was something new or part of Softbank's previous announcement to invest $50 billion in the U.S.

Twitter shares were up slightly after the company announced the launch of live 360 video. The social media giant touted that users will be able to see live, interactive 360 video from "interesting broadcasters and explore what's happening with them." Only select partners will be able to go live in 360 via Periscope, the company said.



Alere shares fell more than 1 percent after its Arriva Medical unit filed an appeal with the Administrative Law Judge asking to reinstate Arriva's Medicare billing privileges. Arriva was initially suspended in October for allegedly submitting claims for 211 deceased patients over a five-year period. In a news release, Alere says it is confident that the ruling will be overturned, and "is continuing to provide patients with the supplies they need as the appeals process proceeds."