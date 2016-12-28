Amazon.com has been a rough place this holiday season for sellers of Samsung products.

In mid-November, just ahead of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday rush, a number of online sellers of Samsung phones, chargers, cables and TVs were booted from the e-commerce site because of apparently mistaken claims of infringement.

The suspensions were based on notices of inauthentic sales that were sent to Amazon from the e-mail address samsung@enforcements.markmonitor.com. MarkMonitor is a digital brand protection agency.

But Amazon got it wrong.

The Seattle-based company told third-party sellers by e-mail as recently as last week that, "upon further investigation, we have determined that samsung@enforcements.markmonitor.com did not submit the report."



The e-mail went on to say, "Rather, Richard Nelson of Sideman & Bancroft LLP (rnelson@sideman.com) submitted the Intellectual Property complaint on behalf of Samsung."

Amazon is admitting that during the busiest shopping season of the year it incorrectly identified the source of an infringement complaint that led to multiple seller suspensions. The company is now saying that the claim was submitted by Nelson, a San Francisco-based attorney who specializes in IP and fraud enforcement.

