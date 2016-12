Overdraft fees are charges banks assess when a transaction puts your balance in the red. Institutions charge a "non-sufficient funds" penalty when your account is already in negative territory and your purchase is rejected.

These charges continue to be a bonanza for banks, despite the Federal Reserve's 2010 regulations that sought to bar them from assessing these fees unless customers have opted into an overdraft protection program.

"The point is that the rule is very important because it prevents you from overdrafting your debit or ATM card unless you opt in," said Ed Mierzwinski, consumer program director at the U.S. PIRG.

"But the rule didn't do anything about the other two problems identified by consumer advocacy groups: reordering transactions and the allowed maximum number of overdrafts in a day," he said.