Here’s the best FANG stocks to own to start the new year with a bang

There was significant stock appreciation in four out of the last five years for this New Year period, according to the Kensho data. This helped Netflix to be the best-performing FANG stock for this timeframe.

Typically, the fourth quarter of the year is one of the strongest for Netflix, with earnings in that period beating market consensus in 2011 to 2015. This often helps the stock rally and if history is anything to go by, this could help the stock, according to analysts, particularly as the company is continuing to push aggressively into new markets and ramping up content spend.

In January, Netflix announced it was available in 190 countries, and recently announced its intention to spend $6 billion on content next year. It also became the top grossing app on Apple's iPhone this month and introduced an offline mode to boost the attractiveness of its mobile offering.

There has been some concern that Netflix will struggle to grow its domestic subscriber base, but the video streaming service topped analyst estimates in its latest third-quarter earnings to help absolve some of those fears.

Still, the factors that could help Netflix find more growth are also areas which could hold Netflix back.

"I think the competitive environment is getting very stiff, Amazon is investing heavily in original content … Netlfix has been lucky to have the string of hits but you have players with deep pockets and the potential to outbid Netflix for some content. That is the concern we have on Netflix," Neil Doshi, senior analyst at Mizuho Securities, told CNBC by phone.

"They haven't really shown much in the way of some of the new countries like Japan and India, these are very big markets and our concern if you can't get these right, it could limit the total addressable market."