Dow makes yet another push for elusive 20,000 milestone

Qualcomm was fined $854 million by South Korea's antitrust commission for what the regulator called unfair business practices tied to patent licensing and chip sales. The U.S. chipmaker plans to challenge the fine in court. (Reuters)

The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday approved health-care giant Abbott Laboratories' $25 billion acquisition of medical device maker St. Jude Medical. (Reuters)

Toshiba shares plunged 20 percent in Asian trading today after the chips-to-construction company said it might incur a multibillion dollar charge on a U.S. nuclear power business it bought in 2015. The stock's dip drove it to the Tokyo exchange's downward limit. (Reuters)

The U.S. government charged three Chinese traders with hacking into the computer systems of two prominent U.S. law firms for nonpublic information about mergers and acquisitions. The hackers allegedly earned more than $4 million illegal profits from the hack. (WSJ)

Delta Air Lines on Tuesday canceled a $4 billion order for 18 Boeing-787 Dreamliners. Delta did not give a specific reason for canceling the order, which it inherited from its merger with Northwest Airlines. (Reuters)



President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter again to tout positive consumer confidence results. "The U.S. Consumer Confidence Index for December surged nearly four points to 113.7, THE HIGHEST LEVEL IN MORE THAN 15 YEARS! Thanks Donald!" (Washington Times)

The president-elect also made several appointments focused on national security and cyberdefense. Ex-George W. Bush aide Thomas Bossert will be a homeland security and counterterrorism advisor, while Jason D. Greenblatt will help run global negotiations. (CNBC)

December's final days saw a jump in consumer spending, offsetting a slower beginning to the holiday season and putting many retailers on track to beat sales forecasts, industry research groups said Tuesday. (Reuters)

More and more Americans are retiring outside of the United States, according to the Social Security Administration. The number increased 17 percent from 2010 to 2015, and about 400,000 American retirees are now living outside the country. (AP)