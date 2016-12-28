Early movers: AMZN, BA, DAL, QCOM, NDAQ, BATS & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Amazon.com — Amazon was named Evercore's top stock pick for 2017, based on the online retailer's ability to turn its data-driven consumer insights into increased use of its site.

Boeing — Delta Air Lines is canceling an order for 18 787 Dreamliner jets. That order was one that Delta assumed when it merged with Northwest Airlines back in 2008.



Qualcomm — Qualcomm was fined $854 million by South Korean regulators for allegedly violating competition laws. The chipmaker said it would appeal the decision in court.



Nasdaq, Bats Global Markets — Nasdaq and Bats are seeing success in convincing ETFs to defect from the New York Stock Exchange's Arca Platform. The Wall Street Journal reports that more than 30 ETFs have left the NYSE this month for its rivals, although NYSE Arca – owned by Intercontinental Exchange – is still the industry leader.



Fred's — Fred's is reportedly under scrutiny by federal regulators, who are unsure the discount store operator will be able to handle its increased size after striking a deal to buy 865 Rite Aid stores, according to a story in the New York Post.



GNC Holdings — GNC will close all 4,400 US stores today to overhaul the nutritional products retailer's pricing system.

Macy's, Target, Wal-mart, Nordstrom — These and others will be on watch Wednesday, with retail analysts say a late December surge will likely help sales beat forecasts. That follows a slower start to the holiday season, which saw sales over the Thanksgiving weekend fall 3.5 percent from a year earlier according to the National Retail Federation. Mastercard estimates that sales from Nov. 1 through Christmas Eve rose 4 percent from a year ago.

Terraform Global — Knighthead Capital disclosed a 6.4 percent stake in the alternative energy company in an SEC filing.

Nvidia — The chipmaker's shares have risen for 10 consecutive sessions and are higher in pre-market trading. Analysts continue to say that the emergency of virtual reality is an ongoing tailwind for Nvidia, by far the leading gainer in the Nasdaq 100 this year.

Yelp — The stock is indicated higher once again following a more than 5 percent gain on Tuesday, when it saw a surge in call option purchases. Options volume for the review website operator's shares were more than five times the recent daily average.