Germany's immigration controversy rumbles on as 55,000 migrants chose to leave

Roughly 55,000 migrants to Germany who were refused asylum or deemed ineligible chose to leave the country between January and November of this year, a newspaper reported Wednesday.

According to Süddeutsche Zeitung, citing government data from the German Office for Migration and Refugees, this was approximately 20,000 more than the total number who voluntarily left in 2015.

Those who left mostly originated from Balkan nations such as Albania, Kosovo and Serbia – as well as Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq.

On top of this figure, Germany also deported an estimated 25,000 migrants from the country in the same time period.

From January to September of 2016, 210,000 people came to Germany seeking asylum, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said at a news conference at the end of September, as reported by Reuters.