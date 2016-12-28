Here are 4 top internet stock ideas for 2017 from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI gave clients its favorite internet company recommendations for next year based on the most important trends in the industry.



"As we consider how broader trends around data and compute are manifesting, scale in audience and infrastructure matters most, and competitively speaking at least, we don't see this as changing in the coming year," analyst Ken Sena wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. "Our buys remain among the most scaled companies within our coverage."

Here are four buy-rated internet companies Evercore ISI recommends.