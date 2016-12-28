Russian stocks have enjoyed broad gains since Trump's election and the ruble has gained, too. Click here for a bigger version of this chart.

Russian stock gains highlight that Trump's election was a significant rally trigger that set a general positive tone for Russian equity indices. Indeed, the gains in recent weeks are even more significant when judged against the performance of the MICEX Index in the final month of the past two years. While the MICEX gained almost 5 percent from the start of December to Dec 20, it fell almost 10 percent last December and almost 9 percent in December of 2014.

Gains among Russia's three largest oil producers are even more pronounced — state oil company OAO Rosneft, Lukoil, Gazprom Neft — up between 15 percent to 20 percent since the election. Traders see that as a portend that the Russian economy could be about to take off, forecast to grow modestly next year after a recession in 2016. Most traders believe 2017 growth forecasts of a 1.4 percent economic expansion are easily achievable, raising the prospect for an upside surprise that would underpin the stock market rally.

Now, the bad news.

Many in the United States believe Tillerson will be good for Russia because of a 2011 cooperation deal he signed with Russia and Rosneft that Putin said could be worth $500 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal, before it was blocked by sanctions. Following that deal, Tillerson received the Order of Friendship, an award bestowed on foreign nationals.

However, traders in Russia view Tillerson as a negative, based on Trump's expected energy policy. They share the view of former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger: "I pay no attention to this argument that he is too friendly with Russia," Kissinger said. "He would be useless at the head of Exxon if he was not friendly with Russia … I don't hear those concerns at all." More important than Tillerson's strong business ties to Russia, is that the Trump administration is expected to increase domestic U.S. drilling. That, could push global oil prices lower, hurting the Russian economy.

Indeed, the correlation between Brent Crude Oil and the ruble/U.S. dollar exchange rate raises concerns about Russia's economic prospect in the light of Trump's expected energy policy. The price of both oil and the ruble have shifted higher since the November decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to reduce output by about 1.2 million barrels per day by January.

However, Trump policies to boost U.S. output would hurt the price of oil and therefore bruise Russian economic prospects. Trump has said that during his first 100 days, he will start pumping more oil, promising to "lift the restrictions on the production of $50 trillion worth of job-producing American energy reserves."