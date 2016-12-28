    Trading Nation

    Investors often make these two big mistakes when waiting for a market drop, Jeremy Siegel says

    Jeremy Siegel on Dow 20,000
    Jeremy Siegel on Dow 20,000   

    As U.S. markets climb to new highs and the Dow Jones industrial average comes within points of the 20,000 mark, investors may be making two mistakes if they are waiting for a decline before buying into equities.

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the Wharton School of Business and author of the classic "Stocks for the Long Run," said in a recent interview that when investors anticipate a significant drop — say, 20 percent — they typically do not consider the fact that the stock market may in fact rise between current levels and a large decline.

    "First of all, it goes up 30 percent in the meantime, so even then they'd be better off" just sticking with their holdings, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

    On top of this, they may discount the fear they'll feel once the hoped-for decline actually transpires.

    "Once it drops 20 percent, these guys are never going back in," Siegel said. "You know, 'Oh my god, look, the market's falling apart, I'm not going back in.'"

    Instead of waiting for a correction or a crash, investors are better off just buying now, he said.

    "I see the earnings recession, I think, is over. We're seeing a meaningful acceleration. Interest rates, yes, are going up, but still very low. Stocks still have huge edges over bonds, and other investments, in my opinion," he said.

    "I think stocks represent really good long-term values now," Siegel concluded.


    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Latest Special Reports

    • FA Playbook

      Financial advisors stress that now is the time for investors to get serious about year-end financial planning checkup.

    • NYSE Trader on the floor
      Trader Talk

      The buzz on the trading floor

    • ETF Strategist

      Trillions of dollars are invested in exchange-traded funds, and there's a place for them in every investor's portfolio.




    About Trading Nation

    • Trading Nation will offer enthusiast traders insights from a group of "Trader Coaches," a collection of expert CNBC Contributors who are well-versed in the daily challenges of trading. Each "Trader Coach" will have a different area of expertise, and will share their unique perspective on the markets, allowing new insights to emerge from this collaboration. Trading Nation is not simply about finding that next trade; it's a forum where enthusiast traders can hear and compare investing ideas in order to build confidence in their trading decisions.

    On-Air Video

    @TradingNation




    Host

    Brian Sullivan

    "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...