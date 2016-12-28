Jim Cramer teaches you how to use charts to detect a phony rally on Wall Street

"You may not be a technician but you need to know what the charts are saying and you need to know how to read the internals to verify a real move or a phony one."

Sometimes, technicians start by comparing the chart of an individual company to the chart of an average to determine the legitimacy of a move. This is what is known as confirmation.

For instance, if the Dow Jones industrial average hits a new high, historically it is not sustainable unless the Dow Jones transportation average also hits a high, or confirms the breakout status of the Dow itself. If both the industrials and the transports hit a new high, Cramer considers the move to be one he can bless as being legitimate.

Other indicators that Cramer watches are the banking index, the housing index, the semiconductor index (SOX) and the ETF that encompasses large retailers (RTH).

"I like to see all of these indexes move up in sync before I truly bless a market move. You get all of these indexes rolling higher, and you have to put the maximum amount of chips on the table," Cramer said.

The inverse is also true. If there is a move up without confirmation from a majority of the indexes, then the whole rally could be fake and cannot be trusted. Cramer saw this occur right before the Great Recession, when there was no participation from the financials, retail and tech.



Additional internals that Cramer looks at are advances and declines, as they will indicate if a rally is too concentrated. He likes to have a market with good participation from many different groups. He also looks at the new high to new low ratio, since it isn't easy to get on the new high list.

"You may not be a technician but you need to know what the charts are saying and you need to know how to read the internals to verify a real move or a phony one," Cramer added.