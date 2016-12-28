JonBenet Ramsey's brother, Burke, filed a $750 million lawsuit against CBS Corp. and consultants in Wayne County, Michigan, on Wednesday, the latest development in the unsolved murder of his sister.



In the 108-page defamation complaint obtained by NBC affiliate KUSA, Burke Ramsey alleges that CBS and other defendants damaged his reputation through a "false accusation that he killed his sister."

In September, CBS broadcast "The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey" a two-part documentary series. Burke alleges that the documentary suggests he killed his sister 20 years ago when he was 9-years-old.

CBS declined to comment to CNBC.

In 2008, Boulder District Attorney Mary Lacy officially cleared JonBenet's family, including Burke, from the murder case. Lacy cited DNA evidence that pointed to an unknown male. Earlier this month, KUSA reported that new DNA testing was planned following its investigation that there was suggested faulty interpretation of previous testing.