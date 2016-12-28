Mohamed El-Erian: US pro-growth agenda effects will be felt around the world

The United States is gearing up for new economic policies under President-elect Donald Trump, and with pro-growth tactics in place, it may help pull Europe from the brink of recession in 2017, Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC on Wednesday.

"In a perfect world, the rebalancing that we're seeing in policies here – less reliance on monetary, more reliance on deregulation – would also follow in Europe," Allianz's chief economic advisor told "Squawk Box."

Deregulation, organic growth, and a lighter agenda for the central banks would help the faltering eurozone, El-Erian argued, and if the United States jump-starts those initiatives, the rest of the world will also break out of its low-growth rut.

"The hope is that the U.S. continues based on policy announcement becoming design and implementation, and I think that will happen, but we also need the rest of the world to get its act together," he said.