The CEO of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi, is responsible for the growth of a $19 billion company. The products she bears some responsibility for include staples like Tropicana, Quaker Oats and Sabra Hummus.

She's one of the most powerful people in business.

How did Nooyi get to where she is today? The process involved three steps, which she recommends to any professional aiming for the C-suite.