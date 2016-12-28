South Carolina man sets up a GoFundMe page to protect Betty White from 2016

This year has seen a large number of beloved stars leaving us, including David Bowie, Prince, George Michael, Alan Rickman and now actress and author Carrie Fisher.
Even U.S. novelist George R.R. Martin, who is notorious for killing of swathes of his characters in his "Game of Throne" novels, has referred to 2016 as a "wretched year."
The number of favorite celebrities dying this year has prompted a South Carolina man to set up a donation page to make sure 94-year-old actress and "Golden Girls" star Betty White doesn't fall victim to 2016.