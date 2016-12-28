South Carolina man sets up a GoFundMe page to protect Betty White from 2016

"Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she's okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017," South Carolina-based Demetrios Hrysikos wrote on the GoFundMe page.

He further stated that if White doesn't want the money then he will donate it to a charity to help new stars.

"Now , assuming she doesn't want a strange Greek standing guard outside her door, all monies will be donated to the Spartanburg Little Theater to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left is this year."

The page has already seen $1,670 in donations out of its $2,000 goal from 149 people in 15 hours.

A number of users took to Twitter to thank Hrysikos and also express their concern after Betty White started trending.