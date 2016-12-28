Street picks: 10 industrial stocks ready to pop

As 2016 comes to a close, CNBC PRO used fundamental analysis to find the stocks that are primed to rally the most on President-elect Donald Trump's pro-growth policies.

This time we highlight the industrial sector, which continues to be among the favorite groups with major Wall Street firms.

"We believe industrials will continue to outperform as the expansionary environment grows with the trend for fiscal infrastructure investment and relative accommodative global monetary policy remains intact," Oppenheimer's chief investment strategist, John Stoltzfus, wrote in a note to clients on Dec. 19.

Along with Oppenheimer, a number of research houses predict that a stimulative fiscal agenda, additional infrastructure spending, lower corporate taxes and deregulation will boost demand for reflationary trades.

Our study looks at the stocks Wall Street analysts are most bullish on for the next 12 months.

We first identified industrial companies in the S&P 500 that strategists say will benefit from Trump's policies. Among those names we then found the ones that have shown positive momentum since the election.

As a last step, we used analysts' 12-month price targets and ratings to identify the stocks with the most upside potential from current levels.