Takata, US could reportedly settle criminal probe over defective air bags by early next year

Takata may plead guilty to criminal misconduct -DJ

Automotive supplier Takata and the U.S. Justice Department are close to settling criminal wrongdoing claims against the company, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing sources.

A resolution to the probe could be reached as early as January, sources told the newspaper.

As part of the deal, Takata could plead guilty to criminal misconduct after its defective air bags were linked to a number of deaths and injuries.

To settle, Takata may pay a fine of up to $1 billion, the Journal reported.

Takata declined to comment to CNBC.

