Tech investor Paul Meeks shares his investment strategy and top picks for 2017

As 2016 comes to a close, the outperformance in technology stocks may carry through next year given a variety of investment opportunities in the space.



The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, which is the most popular alternative to tech stock pickers, rallied 14 percent compared with a gain of 11 for the S&P 500. It's important to note that all of tech's relative gains have been in the second half of the year, particularly after the U.S. presidential election.

So as investors gear up for the new year, here is my strategy: