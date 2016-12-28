VISIT CNBC.COM

The 15 US cities where your $100,000 retirement savings will go furthest

The mean retirement savings of all U.S. families is nearly $100,000.

While that may not be enough to last you through your golden years — a good rule of thumb is to have 10 times your final salary in savings if you want to retire by age 67 — it's a good start, and in some cities, is more than enough to cover a few years of retirement expenses.

GOBankingRates rounded up the American cities where your $100,000 retirement nest egg will stretch the furthest. The site ranked cities based on their cost of living index relative to the average annual expenses for retirees 65 and older.

If you want to make your savings last, consider these 15 places, where the average annual cost of living (including housing, utilities, taxes, healthcare services, and basic necessities) is less than $45,000.

15. Columbus, Ohio

Average annual taxes: $3,470

Average annual housing costs: $8,340

Overall annual cost of living: $44,360


14. Nashville, Tennessee

Average annual taxes: $3,460

Average annual housing costs: $8,320

Overall annual cost of living: $44,270


13. Bakersfield, California

Average annual taxes: $3,460

Average annual housing costs: $8,310

Overall annual cost of living: $44,180


12. Phoenix, Arizona

Average annual taxes: $3,440

Average annual housing costs: $8,260

Overall annual cost of living: $43,940


11. Austin, Texas

Average annual taxes: $3,430

Average annual housing costs: $8,240

Overall annual cost of living: $43,850


10. Dallas, Texas

Average annual taxes: $3,430

Average annual housing costs: $8,240

Overall annual cost of living: $43,820


9. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Average annual taxes: $3,400

Average annual housing costs: $8,180

Overall annual cost of living: $43,530


8. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Average annual taxes: $3,380

Average annual housing costs: $8,120

Overall annual cost of living: $43,160


7. Madison, Wisconsin

Average annual taxes: $3,370

Average annual housing costs: $8,110

Overall annual cost of living: $43,150


6. Kansas City, Missouri

Average annual taxes: $3,370

Average annual housing costs: $8,100

Overall annual cost of living: $43,090


5. Rochester, New York

Average annual taxes: $3,340

Average annual housing costs: $8,030

Overall annual cost of living: $42,690


4. Salt Lake City, Utah

Average annual taxes: $3,330

Average annual housing costs: $8,020

Overall annual cost of living: $42,640


3. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Average annual taxes: $3,260

Average annual housing costs: $7,850

Overall annual cost of living: $41,750


2. Tucson, Arizona

Average annual taxes: $3,250

Average annual housing costs: $7,810

Overall annual cost of living: $41,510


1. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Average annual taxes: $3,230

Average annual housing costs: $7,780

Overall annual cost of living: $41,360

