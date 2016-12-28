The 15 US cities where your $100,000 retirement savings will go furthest

The mean retirement savings of all U.S. families is nearly $100,000.



While that may not be enough to last you through your golden years — a good rule of thumb is to have 10 times your final salary in savings if you want to retire by age 67 — it's a good start, and in some cities, is more than enough to cover a few years of retirement expenses.

GOBankingRates rounded up the American cities where your $100,000 retirement nest egg will stretch the furthest. The site ranked cities based on their cost of living index relative to the average annual expenses for retirees 65 and older.

If you want to make your savings last, consider these 15 places, where the average annual cost of living (including housing, utilities, taxes, healthcare services, and basic necessities) is less than $45,000.