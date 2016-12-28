The bank rally might just be getting started

KBW projects loan growth for universal banks to grow 4.9 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively, over the next two years and sees an improved trading climate that has begun in the fourth quarter and will continue.

More broadly, higher interest rates — KBW expects the Fed to hike five times from now through 2018 — will boost margins and lead to earnings growth of 15.2 percent in 2017 and 14.6 percent in 2018. Revenues are expected to rise 4.7 percent in both years as well. Earnings for the financial sector are projected to increase 14.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to FactSet.

Even with those solid fundamentals, the rally this year has been remarkable.

The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index is up 47 percent since the late-June Brexit vote. The rally intensified since Republican Donald Trump captured the presidential election on Nov. 8.

Leaders have been Citizens Financial Group (up. 35.3 percent as of the Tuesday market close), Zions Bancorp (34.6 percent) and Bank of America (33 percent). Even the laggards have done well. Of the 17 banks in the S&P 500, U.S. Bancorp has performed the worst post-election with a 15.7 percent gain.

Picking winners is going to be important for investors heading into 2017. Wall Street strategists have muted expectations for market gains, though some have raised their S&P 500 price targets recently. Overall, though, they expect the index to gain just 4.2 percent, the least optimistic in 11 years, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

David Rosenberg, senior economist and strategist at Gluskin Sheff, is skeptical of the current rally but said Wednesday financials are "the only sector I see that does make some sense." He said that before the rally financials were "relatively inexpensive and are benefiting from the rise in market rates and widening net interest margins; any move to water down (banking reform) Dodd-Frank is merely icing on the cake."