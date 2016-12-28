The biggest trend of 2016? The disconnect between commentary and reality

The biggest trend this year has been the disconnect between what the commentators's analysis and forecasts and what actually happened, a leading macro strategist has told CNBC.

Nick Carn, founder of Carn Macro Advisors, said the Trump and Brexit phenomenon were 2016's big turning points in a number of ways – partly for markets and partly for political economy. He added that these events have shown the disconnect between commentary and reality.

"We have seen this and this has been the big feature of this year," Carn told CNBC Wednesday.

"It was there during Brexit, you know what the commentators had to say and what the voters had to say. There was a big disconnect during the American presidential election as well."