Twitter joins 360-degree video livestream party via Periscope application

Social media platform Twitter has joined YouTube, Facebook and others in offering panoramic live views, marking a greater use of real-time video that is part of a broader trend of immersive experiences and virtual reality - but not everyone can post for now.

Live 360-degree videos will be marked with a "LIVE 360" badge and users can change the angle of their view by either moving their phones or swiping their screens, Alessandro Sabatelli, Twitter's director of augmented reality and virtual reality, wrote in a blog post on Dec. 28, 2016.

The new feature will allow users to get an "inside look with well-known personalities and go behind the scenes at exclusive events," Sabatelli added.

While all Twitter and Periscope users will be able to watch live 360-degree videos, not everyone will be able to broadcast them. Only a limited number of partners can currently do so, although a blog post from the Periscope team states that the feature will be "roll(ed) out … more broadly during the coming weeks."