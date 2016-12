Amid the festive trading season, investors are expected to keep a close eye on two bond auctions this Wednesday. The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $34 billion in five-year notes and $13 billion in 1-year and 10-month floating-rate notes (FRNs).

When it comes to U.S. data, Wednesday is set to release the latest pending home sales data, expected at 10.00 a.m. ET.

On the oil front, crude futures posted small gains early on Wednesday, with the WTI hovering around $54.04 and Brent crude slightly higher at $56.28 per barrel.