Why one CEO doesn't look at resumes and asks for a 'love letter' instead

Acuity Scheduling is not your typical company. Full-time employees log just six hours a day, and all of them work remotely.

The online scheduling company's hiring process is unique, too. For starters, the job posting is written as a personal ad, and "in some really quirky language," CEO Gavin Zuchlinski tells CNBC.

"We phrase the whole application process like dating, because, in a way, it is. You meet each other a couple of times and then, maybe a little bit quicker than you anticipated, you're committing to staying with the company for X number of years."

An Acuity job posting for a "Customer Happiness Specialist" reads: "While I don't usually do this sort of thing, I figured it was time to 'put myself out there' and see if, just maybe, the right person might be reading on the other side of the screen."