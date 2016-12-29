12 bad money habits to break to build more wealth in 2017

What you do every day matters. Just as mastering your money can come down to establishing a few smart habits, all it takes is a few costly ones to derail your finances.

CNBC asked financial advisors to share the worst money habits they see people develop, and what to do instead to make 2017 a more prosperous year.

Here are the habits they advise you to break.

1. Making late payments

There's more to late payments than simply paying a fee. Missing payments can also lower your credit score, which affects your ability to borrow money for bigger purchases, like a home or car, in the near future.

Never miss a bill again by setting up automatic payments online for fixed costs such as cable, internet, and insurance. For expenses that can't be paid online, such as rent, set up calendar reminders and pay them at the same time each month so it becomes routine.

As self-made millionaire David Bach writes in "The Automatic Millionaire," automating your finances is "the one step that virtually guarantees that you won't fail financially."

