6 ways to turn your quarter-life crisis around in 2017

For many young professionals, 2016 was a difficult year. Between a tumultuous election, news of violence overseas and in the U.S. and the death of many loved celebrities, there was a lot to work through.
If you're roughly between the ages of 20 and 30, a quarter-life crisis might have made the year even more difficult. According to research by psychologists of the University of Greenwich and University of London, nearly 90 percent of millennials say they've experienced a jolting period of confusion and depression during this life stage.
One young man, who was broke and unemployed at 27, offers hope. In his book "The Quarter-Life Breakthrough," Adam Poswolsky details how he turned his crisis into a valuable career as a writer, speaker and millennial career expert.