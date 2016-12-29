6 ways to turn your quarter-life crisis around in 2017

Poswolsky went from having no idea what he wanted out of life to landing gigs with numerous Fortune 500 companies and getting paid thousands of dollars to speak.



So how did he turn a quarter-life crisis around? The successful speaker, consultant and author has a few tricks.



Here are six ways to make 2017 more meaningful and productive from a guy who has been there:

1. Get off of social media for one week



When Poswolsky landed a job that paid $70,000 with the Peace Corps, breaking his streak of unemployment, he should have been happy. But he was miserable.



He knew the job wasn't one he truly wanted, but he couldn't figure out his next step. That was, he realized, because he kept comparing himself to his friends on social media.

"In order to stop worrying about what other people think and start figuring out what you want, take a one-week social media sabbatical, beginning on Monday," he writes.

