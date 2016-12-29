After-hours buzz: MYL, LMT & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

Mylan shares were up more than 2 percent in extended trade Thursday after the company launched a generic version of Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen's Concerta tablets. The pharmaceuticals company received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its product, which is intended to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). On Wednesday, the drug maker launched a generic version of Allergan's Zovia, a birth control drug.

Shares of Lockheed Martin were up about 0.25 percent after the company was awarded a $450 million U.S. Navy contract modification for F-35s. The modification is linked to the development and delivery of aircraft to South Korea.

Gulfport Energy saw its stock fall slightly in choppy trade after announcing its CFO, Aaron Gaydosik, will be resigning, effective Jan. 4. The board appointed the company's chief accounting officer, Keri Crowell, as the new CFO. Gaydosik is said to be resigning to pursue an external opportunity.

—Reuters contributed to this report.

