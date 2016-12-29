Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.1 percent, up for the third straight session, with financials AIA and ICBC both nearly 2 percent higher. The index was on track to finish 2016 with a 0.4 percent rise.
Taiwanese shares rallied 1.1 percent thanks to near 1 percent increases in heavyweights TSMC and UMC; the benchmark index ended the year up 11 percent .
The Shanghai composite finished up 0.24 percent at 3,103 points, notching a 12 percent loss for the year. The yuan was Asia's worst-performing currency in 2016, with a 6.6 percent loss against the greenback.
Beijing is set to change the way it calculates the daily yuan midpoint in the new year by doubling the number of foreign currencies in a basket used to set the yuan value, China's foreign exchange market operator said late on Thursday. "This shows that the government is trying to adopt a more flexible approach to stabilize the yuan against the backdrop of the strengthening U.S. dollar," said Margaret Yang, market analyst at CMC Markets.
Markets in the Philippines and South Korea were shut on Friday.
Overnight, U.S. indices ended lower after the Dow repeatedly failed to hit the elusive 20,000 mark. Historically, the week between Christmas and New Year's Day has led to a surge in the price of stocks, dubbed the Santa Claus rally.
—Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.