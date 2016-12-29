Japan's Nikkei 225 finished 0.16 percent, extending losses after Thursday's decline, but still managed to close above 19,033 points, its first five-year run of rises since 1990, said Shoko Tani, research analyst at Nomura, in a note. For the year, the Nikkei eked out a modest 0.4 percent gain.

Takata rocketed up 21.22 percent after Reuters reported that the airbag maker could settle criminal charges with the U.S. Department of Justice before the Obama administration leaves office in January.

Toshiba shares jumped 9.43 percent on announcements of a goodwill charge of"several billion dollars" for its U.S. subsidiaryWestinghouse. Fears of a multi-billion dollar write-down saw the stock tumble earlier in the week, leaving it 36 percent lower week-to-date.

Australia's ASX 200 closed down 0.58 percent, weighed down by financials; Macquarie and AMP lost 1 percent each. But gold stocks outperformed, tracking gains in the yellow metal, with Evolution Mining nearly 10 percent higher and Newcrest Mining up 5.14 percent.

The ASX ended the year with a 7 percent gain, while New Zealand's benchmark index closed out 2016 with a near 9 percent gain.