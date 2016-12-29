Brexit is a dead end-street in France

A French town has named a street after Brexit as a tribute to Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the mayor Julien Sanchez announced in a tweet late on Wednesday.

In an official statement, the Mayor explained to the municipal assembly that the local road located in the industrial zone "Merarde", which serves 14 plots, including those for the technical services of the local authorities "Beaucaire Terre d'Argence", doesn't have a name.

"It seems necessary to rectify, so that the local services can be located by the delivery men and emergency services," the Mayor said in a statement