    Brexit is a dead end-street in France

    A French town has named a street after Brexit as a tribute to Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the mayor Julien Sanchez announced in a tweet late on Wednesday.

    In an official statement, the Mayor explained to the municipal assembly that the local road located in the industrial zone "Merarde", which serves 14 plots, including those for the technical services of the local authorities "Beaucaire Terre d'Argence", doesn't have a name.

    "It seems necessary to rectify, so that the local services can be located by the delivery men and emergency services," the Mayor said in a statement

    The street was previously unnamed and lies near rue Robert Schuman and Avenue de Matagot and is still not available to see on Google Maps.

    "The municipal council heard the Mayor's explanations (…), and after deliberation, decides to name 'rue du Brexit' the circular road with a length of about 325 meters, located between the metric point n 400 and the metric point n 465 of Rue Robert Schuman," the statement read.

    In a tweet Julien Sanchez, the Mayor who is a member of Marine Le Pen's Eurosceptic National Front Party announced earlier that "Europe: The municipal council of Beaucaire creates the 'rue du Brexit' to pay tribute to the choice of the British sovereign people."


    While the move gathered criticism from many corners due to the street being circular and with a dead end, the Leave EU camp, the official Twitter handle for Britain's Leave camp tweeted that this was a "fine choice".

    But not everyone was happy with this move. A number of Twitter users expressed displeasure over this decision.

    On June 23, Britain voted to leave the European Union. While the decision shook financial markets with the sterling plunging to a 31-year low, the confusion over when Britain will officially exit the EU still looms.

    (CNBC's Marion Lory contributed to this report)

