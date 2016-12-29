Don’t let the cold stop you: How to get the right gear and get going

I used to have a serious aversion to going outside in the winter for any extended period of time. I don't like being cold and I didn't see how it could possibly be fun to intentionally subject oneself to sub-zero temperatures. My toes would be frozen, my nose would be frozen … Oh, how little I knew then.

Ultimately, however, my desire for frugality won out. There's no cheaper way to exercise, entertain oneself, and enjoy life than to get outside and revel in whatever weather happens to be happening.

When I first moved to the Northeast ten years ago, I thought I might freeze to death inside my apartment. And look at me now: I chose to move even farther north in order to enjoy an even colder and even longer winter.

