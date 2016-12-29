Early movers: S, SNY, ALR, TWTR, MYL, AAPL & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Sprint — Sprint said the 5,000 U.S. jobs being brought back to the U.S.—announced by President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday—are part of a previously disclosed pledge by Japan's Softbank, which holds a stake in the wireless communications company. That pledge also included 3,000 jobs from U.S. satellite company OneWeb, also partially owned by Softbank.

Sanofi — Sanofi's $13.5 billion asset swap with German drug company Boehringer Ingelheim will see Boehringer divest five types of animal health products, following a settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. The original deal saw Boehringer swap its consumer health care unit to Sanofi, with Boehringer receiving Sanofi's animal care subsidiary.

Alere — Alere is appealing a decision by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to revoke Medicare billing privileges for the health care diagnostics company's Arriva Medical diabetes business. CMS had alleged that Arriva submitted Medicare claims for patients who had died.

Twitter — Twitter introduced 360-degree live streaming through the Periscope service.

Mylan — The drug maker launched a generic version of Allergan's Zovia, a drug used by women to prevent pregnancy.

Apple — Apple's request for incentives in India will be considered by government officials next week, according to The Wall Street Journal. Apple is said to be seeking financial incentives to manufacture its products within India for sales in that market.

Nvidia — Nvidia is poised for a second day of heavy losses, following a 10-day win streak. The graphics chipmaker's shares reversed course Wednesday after short-seller Citron Research said the stock had gotten way ahead of itself and would likely go back toward the $90 mark. Nvidia closed Wednesday at $109.25 per share.

Senior Housing Properties Trust — The real estate investment trust, which specializes in housing facilities for senior citizens, was rated "overweight" in new coverage at Cantor Fitzgerald, with a $23 per share price target. Cantor believes the company is well positioned because of strong fundamentals in the senior housing market and its leading position in that market.

Raytheon — The defense contractor was awarded a new Tomahawk missile contract by the U.S. Navy worth nearly $304 million.

Sears — The retailer secured a standby letter of credit facility for an initial $200 million, providing it with additional liquidity to fund its operations. The funding comes from affiliates of ESL Investments, the hedge fund operated by Sears Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Edward Lampert. CFO Jason Hollar said Sears is continuing to take actions to generate liquidity and adjust its capital structure.

Restaurant Brands International — The parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons will switch to chicken free of vital antibiotics in the U.S. in 2017 and in Canada in 2018.