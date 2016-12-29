Further losses seen at Wall Street open

Twitter is making a jump into the live video space by introducing 360-degree streaming through Periscope, the social media giant's live streaming app. Anyone will be able to watch, but only select users will be able to go live in 360, Twitter announced in a blog post. (CNBC)

The Food and Drug Administration released cybersecurity recommendations today for companies that manufacture internet-connected medical devices. Unsecured devices are subject to hacking and could prove fatal, the FDA said. (The Verge)

Despite their popularity on holiday wish lists, Apple and Samsung had a less-than-impressive holiday season, with phone and tablet activations in late December flat for both companies, according to Yahoo's Flurry Analytics. (CNBC)

German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim agreed to divestitures required by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission totaling $13.5 billion. The move will settle charges that a proposed asset swap with Sanofi would harm competition. (Reuters)

Shares of Kate Spade jumped over 23 percent Wednesday following reports that the luxury apparel and accessory maker is exploring a possible sale. (USA Today)

Toshiba's stock tumbled again,closing down 17 percent in Japan, after credit downgrades from S&P Global Ratings and Moody's. (CNBC)

President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Sprint would bring 5,000 jobs back to the United States from abroad and satellite manufacturer OneWeb would add 3,000 jobs. It's part of a deal with SoftBank to bring 50,000 jobs back to the United States. (CNBC)

A Trump transition team official said Wednesday that the president-elect was considering pushing the Department of Veterans Affairs toward privatization, a controversial move that veterans' groups may challenge. (WSJ)

House-flipping reached a peak in the first nine months of 2016, the highest level seen since 2007. The trend is once again becoming hot among investors and stems from rising home prices, venture-backed start-ups and Wall Street dollars. (WSJ)

The U.S.-China rivalry extends into the stock market, with Chinese tech companies split on which exchange to choose for their initial public offerings between those in New York and Hong Kong. Next year, the battle will only become more tense. (CNBC)