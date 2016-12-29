    Morning Brief

    Further losses seen at Wall Street open

    IN THE NEWS TODAY

    Dow 20,000 may remain elusive for the rest of 2016, with just two trading days left andfutures pointing to a second day of losses following yesterday's triple-digit slide for the Dow. (CNBC)

    The S&P 500 is coming off its biggest one-day drop since Oct. 11, trimming its 2016 gain to just around 10 percent. (CNBC)

    U.S. oil prices slid today following a report showing an unexpected boost in U.S. crude supply. Brent crude futures trended slightly higher. (Reuters)

    Twitter is making a jump into the live video space by introducing 360-degree streaming through Periscope, the social media giant's live streaming app. Anyone will be able to watch, but only select users will be able to go live in 360, Twitter announced in a blog post. (CNBC)

    The Food and Drug Administration released cybersecurity recommendations today for companies that manufacture internet-connected medical devices. Unsecured devices are subject to hacking and could prove fatal, the FDA said. (The Verge)

    Despite their popularity on holiday wish lists, Apple and Samsung had a less-than-impressive holiday season, with phone and tablet activations in late December flat for both companies, according to Yahoo's Flurry Analytics. (CNBC)

    German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim agreed to divestitures required by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission totaling $13.5 billion. The move will settle charges that a proposed asset swap with Sanofi would harm competition. (Reuters)

    Shares of Kate Spade jumped over 23 percent Wednesday following reports that the luxury apparel and accessory maker is exploring a possible sale. (USA Today)

    Toshiba's stock tumbled again,closing down 17 percent in Japan, after credit downgrades from S&P Global Ratings and Moody's. (CNBC)

    President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Sprint would bring 5,000 jobs back to the United States from abroad and satellite manufacturer OneWeb would add 3,000 jobs. It's part of a deal with SoftBank to bring 50,000 jobs back to the United States. (CNBC)

    A Trump transition team official said Wednesday that the president-elect was considering pushing the Department of Veterans Affairs toward privatization, a controversial move that veterans' groups may challenge. (WSJ)

    House-flipping reached a peak in the first nine months of 2016, the highest level seen since 2007. The trend is once again becoming hot among investors and stems from rising home prices, venture-backed start-ups and Wall Street dollars. (WSJ)

    The U.S.-China rivalry extends into the stock market, with Chinese tech companies split on which exchange to choose for their initial public offerings between those in New York and Hong Kong. Next year, the battle will only become more tense. (CNBC)

    BY THE NUMBERS

    Two economic reports will be out at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Labor Department comes out with its weekly report on initial jobless claims, and the Commerce Department releases November trade deficit data. Jobless claims are seen dropping to 265,000 for the week ending Dec. 24 from 275,000 the prior week.

    The Energy Department will issue its weekly report on natural gas inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET, which traders are likely to scrutinize as natural gas prices sit at a two-year high. We'll also get the holiday-delayed report on oil and gasoline inventories at 11 a.m. ET.

    No earnings reports are scheduled for today.

    STOCKS TO WATCH

    Alere (ALR) is appealing a decision by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to revoke Medicare billing privileges for the health-care provider's Arriva Medical diabetes business. CMS had alleged that Arriva submitted Medicare claims for patients who had died. Alere has denied an impropriety.

    Mylan (MYL) launched a generic version of Zovia, a drug used by women to prevent pregnancy.

    Apple's (AAPL) request for incentives in India will be considered by government officials next week, according to The Wall Street Journal. Apple is said to be seeking financial incentives to manufacture its products within India for sales in that market.

    Nvidia (NVDA) is poised for a second day of heavy losses, following a 10-day win streak. The chipmaker's stock reversed course Wednesday after short-seller Citron Research said it would likely fall toward the $90 mark. Nvidia closed at $109.25 per share.

    WATERCOOLER

    Sadly, Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday at age 84, a day after her 60-year-old daughter, Carrie Fisher. Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, said the stress of his sister's death "was too much" for Reynolds. (AP)

    JonBenet Ramsey's older brother is suing CBS and others for $750 million on claims that his reputation was ruined after a CBS series pointed to him as his 6-year-old sister's killer. (AP)