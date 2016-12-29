It’s a great time to be a bank investor, expert says

The rally in financials may have paused recently, but expert Anton Schutz still thinks it's a great time to be a bank stock investor.

That's because the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates in December, the yield curve is steepening and there is optimism for loan growth, the chief investment officer for Mendon Capital Advisors said in an interview with CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Thursday.

On top of that, President-elect Donald Trump is proposing a cut in the corporate tax rate, he added.

"They're one of the biggest beneficiaries of tax cuts. And that's where estimates can meaningfully go higher," Schutz said.