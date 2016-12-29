Market will rally 15 percent or more in 2017, expert predicts

Market will be up 15% or better in 2017: Pro 3 Hours Ago | 03:32

It should be a good time for the market next year, with equities moving up at least another 15 percent, investment expert Jerry Castellini told CNBC on Thursday.



He believes while there will be some bumpiness in the first few weeks of January, it will then be "off to the races" with recent headwinds like China and Europe going away and a massive move to rebalance portfolios.

"People are not positioned for a better economy, for better valuations and for an overall positive investment environment, and that's got to get started and it's got to get started soon," the chief investment officer of CastleArk Management said in an interview with CNBC's "Power Lunch."

Castellini is anticipating the Dow Jones industrial average will hit 20,000 in January and the S&P 500 will go over 2,500 next year. In fact, he sees the market's run going well into the next decade.

However, Doug Gordon, senior portfolio manager at Russell Investments, isn't banking on a 15 percent return in 2017.

"We're looking forward to a more challenged return environment, a lower return that puts an imperative on portfolios to find other sources to meet their long-term investment goals," he told "Power Lunch."

Gordon likes non-U.S. developed markets like Europe and Japan, which have accommodative monetary policies and will benefit from a stronger U.S. dollar.

He also has his eye on emerging markets, but because of concerns over the strong dollar, he would concentrate on individual nations, not the market as a whole.