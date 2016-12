A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are flat, and the chances of the Dow hitting 20,000 this year seem remote. We get trade deficit data later this morning.

-Bonds are recovering as the stock rally pauses, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury down to 2.48 percent.

TRUMP TRANSITION

-President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Sprint will bring 5,000 jobs back to the U.S. and OneWeb will create 3,000 jobs here.