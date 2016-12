Jenny Griffiths is the founder of A.I. powered app Snap Fashion, agreed that having an app has become essential for certain industries.



"For any strong consumer-facing brand, like fashion is a great example, apps are incredibly valuable because you have a piece of real estate on someone's mobile phone, so you always come front of mind," she told CNBC during a phone interview.



"It's like having a bookmark that's even more in your face than a normal bookmark, so that's really important for strong consumer brands. However, I'm a massive strong believer in whatever app you develop it has to be different to the mobile web experience, because if not you end up with this kind of "so-what" mobile app. Why do I want this to take up space on my phone? Why do I want to download this? What's going to be in it for me?"



For example, Snap Fashion uses the mobile phone camera to take a picture of an item and then find other clothes in a similar style.