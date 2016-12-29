To hike or not to hike – These are the expectations for monetary policy in 2017

The picture for the ECB is complicated. The euro area is not growing at a strong pace and the bank seems far from reaching its inflation target of 2 percent, at least not before 2018. At the same time, given that 2017 will have several key elections, the increasing support for populist parties could change the political landscape across the EU and force the ECB to keep a loose monetary policy stance for longer.

ECB President Mario Draghi announced early this month that the bank was extending its quantitative easing program, but it would reduce its monthly bond purchases from 80 billion euros to 60 billion euros after April of next year.

"By 'staying in the market' until end-2017 they have confirmed their commitment to maintaining a very accommodative stance even beyond 2018" Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank, told CNBC via email.

"That said, I would still think that their 'adjustment' in the asset purchase program from April onwards gives us some indication of the steps they maybe willing to take to exit the program once the conditions for that have fallen into place," de Groot said, adding that the ECB is unlikely to raise rates before the third quarter of 2018.

Johannes Mayr, head of economic research at Bayerische Landesbank, told CNBC that the main risks for the bank's outlook are an increase in bund yields and cross-country and cross-asset spreads in Europe on the back of a rise in US bond yields and/or faster than expected return of core inflation in the euro area towards the 2% target range.

"And clearly there are also political risks. Should anti-establishment and or anti- European parties' gain power in some member states, this could lead to higher sovereign spreads as well. For now we think the risk of a member state actually leaving the Eurozone is still moderate, but the uncertainty stemming from political turbulence might weigh on growth in the absence of a Trump-like fiscal policy boost in Europe," de Groot added.