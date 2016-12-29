Troubles at the oldest world lender set to persist

The ECB's calculation that Monte dei Paschi will need 3.8 billion euros more than initially forecast was due to a "rapid deterioration" in the bank's finances mainly over the last month. Italian depositors have withdrawn their money as concerns over the stability of Monte dei Paschi grew.

The ECB declined to comment on the ongoing process.

Padoan, the economy minister, said Thursday that the 8.8 billion euro recapitalization would make the oldest lender in the world "hyper-capitalized" but not "over-capitalized," Reuters reported.

However, if authorities drag out the intervention, the stability of BMPS could be further eroded. Padoan said that delisting the bank was not an option and added that trading in the company's stock should resume as quickly as possible.

The Italian government announced earlier this month that it would ready 20 billion euros to help the entire banking system in Italy, which has long been dealing with a very high level of bad loans. But at the time of the announcement, the recapitalization for BMPS was only projected at 5 billion euros.

It is unclear whether the Italian government may need to use more than 20 billion euros given the higher costs associated with Monte dei Paschi. The Italian Treasury was not able for comment at the time of writing.

Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a Treasury source, that the amount earmarked should be enough to revamp the ailing banks.