Troubles at the oldest world lender set to persist

Italy's interim Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni admitted Thursday that the recapitalization of the country's third largest lender would be "long and complicated" but a necessary process.
Shares of Monte dei Paschi were suspended from trading last week after the European Central Bank said that the bank needs to raise 8.8 billion euros ($9.2 billion) to improve its financial position.The bank had initially forecast a recapitalization of 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion).
The county's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan argued Thursday the recapitalization should start in two to three months, but there are widespread concerns over the implications for the Italian banking system, Italy's political scene and more broadly for the euro zone.