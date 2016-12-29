Wall Street points to a flat open, as investors lose hope of Dow hitting 20,000 this year

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell as much as 113 points during its session, its second triple-digit loss since the U.S. election, and closed 0.56 percent lower, at 19,833.68.



As a result, the hope for the Dow topping 20,000 before 2016 ends is slowly falling away for investors.



On the data front, Thursday will see the release of the most recent jobless claims data, due out at 8.30 a.m. ET, on top of U.S. trade deficit data, expected at 8.30 a.m. ET also.

Meanwhile in oil, WTI and Brent crude futures hovered around the flat-line or posted slight losses early on Thursday, with WTI slightly down at $53.80, while Brent eked out slight gains, at $56.25.