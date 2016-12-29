‘We have great appreciation for the life and career of Carrie Fisher’: Cinnabon

"Our intention was to pay respect through an image we created in her honor for Star Wars Day 2016. We are sorry our tweet appeared disrespectful to some and it has been taken down," added in a statement emailed to CNBC.



On Tuesday, actress and author Carrie Fisher, known for her iconic role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" phenomenon, passed away at the age of 60, just days after suffering a heart attack.



After Fisher passed away, people from across the world paid tribute to the actress and her career.

Cinnabon had posted a tweet with a cinnamon-inspired image of Princess Leia, featuring a Cinnabon roll to represent her iconic hairstyle. The image was accompanied with a tweet saying "RIP Carrie Fisher, you'll always have the best buns in the galaxy."

The tweet however was deleted shortly after, following criticism from some online users who said it was "tacky" and in "poor taste", and the company sent out a follow up tweet saying they were "truly sorry" for causing any upset.