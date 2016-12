This year has seen migrants and refugees – many fleeing vicious conflicts, persecution and economic hardship – continue to make dangerous journeys across land and sea to reach Europe.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees – the UN Refugee Agency – Europe has seen more than 350,000 arrivals by sea in 2016 and over 4,800 people are either dead or missing.

In this image, taken on February 23, a child cries as the rubber boat he was travelling on reaches the Greek island of Lesbos.