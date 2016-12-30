A simple step I took in 2016 has made all the difference with my money

Simple money habits that will help you build wealth in 2017 Thursday, 22 Dec 2016 | 10:32 AM ET | 01:02

I started by setting up auto-pay for all of my bills that can be paid online. I simply linked my credit card to my internet and cellphone accounts. At the end of each month, both bills are paid in full.

The key here is to also set up auto-pay on your credit card, which I did next. At the end of each month, money from my checking account is automatically sent to my credit card company to pay the full balance, so I'll never owe interest. Knowing that a large chunk will be deducted from my checking account at the end of the month forces me to monitor my spending, since the last thing I want to deal with is an overdraft fee.

To cover rent and utilities, I write my roommate a check at the start of each month. Insurance comes straight out of my paycheck.



After dealing with my fixed costs, I moved on to my company 401(k) plan and set up "auto-increase." That feature allows you to choose the percentage you want to increase your contributions by and how frequently.



Now, every Jan. 2, my 401(k) contributions automatically increase by 1 percent, meaning I'll never forget to up my contributions (or talk myself out of setting aside a larger chunk).



